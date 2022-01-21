Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.98

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 34176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cano Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.
In other news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo bought 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925 over the last quarter.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
