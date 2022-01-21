Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.98

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 34176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cano Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Cano Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo bought 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.