Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives C$156.87 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$156.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down C$1.67 on Friday, hitting C$94.00. 1,072,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,718. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$93.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$82.12 and a 12-month high of C$100.00. The company has a market cap of C$87.38 billion and a PE ratio of 20.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.1700002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

