Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives C$156.87 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$156.80.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.
Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down C$1.67 on Friday, hitting C$94.00. 1,072,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,718. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$93.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$82.12 and a 12-month high of C$100.00. The company has a market cap of C$87.38 billion and a PE ratio of 20.59.
In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
