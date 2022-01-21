Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price to $600.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $656.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $596.97.

NFLX opened at $508.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $605.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.38. Netflix has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $225.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 295,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $177,912,000 after acquiring an additional 44,310 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

