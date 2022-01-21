Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$21.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

ATUSF opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2242 per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.