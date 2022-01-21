Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 42,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,267,452 shares.The stock last traded at $30.95 and had previously closed at $32.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWH. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 3.00.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

