California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,661 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $56,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 20.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 5.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 350,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 17,858.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 88,220 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $188.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.63. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.22 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

