California Public Employees Retirement System Has $48.77 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 616,882 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $48,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 409.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,344,000 after purchasing an additional 59,349 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 122,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA stock opened at $203.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $129.83 and a one year high of $231.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.62%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $326,738.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.