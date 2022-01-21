California Public Employees Retirement System Has $48.01 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $48,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $391.45 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.38 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $423.72 and its 200-day moving average is $388.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Several research firms have commented on MLM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.18.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

