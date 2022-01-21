California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Wayfair worth $42,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,704,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,930,000 after buying an additional 108,547 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,634,000 after buying an additional 214,988 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,119,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,570,000 after buying an additional 54,729 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Wayfair by 18.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,110,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,727,000 after purchasing an additional 169,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,035,000 after purchasing an additional 44,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W opened at $147.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.62 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.80 and a fifty-two week high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $150,080.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $846,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,316 shares of company stock worth $25,429,490 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Wedbush cut Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.62.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

