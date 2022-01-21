Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) PT Raised to C$6.50 at ATB Capital

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CFW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Calfrac Well Services to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$6.90 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$5.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$194.67 million and a P/E ratio of 2.18. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$2.75 and a 1 year high of C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.15.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$295.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

