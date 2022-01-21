Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $431.88 Million

Analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to announce $431.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $426.40 million and the highest is $435.30 million. Cable One posted sales of $336.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,157.83.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,548.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,730.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,842.81. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,524.57 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cable One by 18.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 12.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 43.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Cable One by 12.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.