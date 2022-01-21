Bytecoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $38.89 million and approximately $59,105.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.06 or 0.00473939 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000138 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

