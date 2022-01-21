Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.52

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.52 and last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 18655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Get Bumble alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.53 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 135,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 98,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after acquiring an additional 457,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,598,000 after acquiring an additional 173,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Bumble Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.