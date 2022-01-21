Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $74.03

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$74.03 and traded as high as C$75.80. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$75.49, with a volume of 277,236 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.40.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$71.97. The firm has a market cap of C$23.29 billion and a PE ratio of 23.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.