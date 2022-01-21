Brokers Offer Predictions for B2Gold Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Cormark reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$643.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$652.05 million.

BTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price (down from C$8.00) on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.05.

BTO stock opened at C$4.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.93. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$633,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at C$517,334.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,000 shares of company stock worth $1,556,200.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.