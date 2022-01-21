Brokers Issue Forecasts for United States Steel Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United States Steel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on X. Citigroup increased their target price on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $21.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,509,000 after buying an additional 26,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

