Brokerages Set Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Target Price at €218.25

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €220.67 ($250.76).

RI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($229.55) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €243.00 ($276.14) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €196.00 ($222.73) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of RI traded down €0.10 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €198.55 ($225.63). 356,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($154.83). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €208.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €195.40.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

