Brokerages Set Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Target Price at $127.80

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.75.

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $114.03. 20,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,347. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.27. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,325 shares of company stock worth $1,894,557 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

