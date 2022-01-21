Brokerages Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce $120.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported sales of $99.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $452.50 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $506.35 million, with estimates ranging from $504.80 million to $507.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.20 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. 7,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,783. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. International Money Express has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $18.96.

In other International Money Express news, Director Michael J. Purcell purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $105,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rincon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $333,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,216 shares of company stock worth $1,182,809. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 53.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 98,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in International Money Express by 485.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

