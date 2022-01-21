Brokerages Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.47. 1,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,288. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $513.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 30,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 4.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 141,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 18.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 51,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

