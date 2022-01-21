Brokerages Expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.68. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings per share of $2.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $10.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 19.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,423 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $47.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,372. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.17. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.