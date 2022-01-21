Brokerages Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.43. eHealth reported earnings of $2.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,918,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,504,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $8,328,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 233,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,096,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.89. 6,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,330. eHealth has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.02 million, a PE ratio of -25.01 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05.

eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

