Brokerages Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.43. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

BHLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

BHLB traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.08. 7,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,360. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,918 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 34.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 129.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 31,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 19.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

