Brokerages Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) to Announce $5.37 EPS

Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) will report earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.92. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings of $5.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year earnings of $13.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $13.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.82 to $14.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

WTW stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.96. The stock had a trading volume of 79,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $199.78 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.