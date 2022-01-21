Brokerages Anticipate UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to Post $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will announce earnings per share of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. UniFirst reported earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $8.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 200,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded down $4.47 on Thursday, hitting $188.03. The company had a trading volume of 44,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,504. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $187.82 and a 1 year high of $258.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 15.98%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

