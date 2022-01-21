Brokerages Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.07. 286,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average is $79.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,899,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.