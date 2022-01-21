Brokerages Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will report ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.05) and the highest is ($0.84). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($2.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.50. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.13.

Shares of GLPG stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.81. 34,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,601. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $113.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Knott David M increased its stake in Galapagos by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Galapagos by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. 19.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

