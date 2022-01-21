Brokerages Anticipate Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $740.94 Million

Brokerages predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will announce $740.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $740.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $741.47 million. Clear Channel Outdoor reported sales of $541.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.27.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.08. 2,601,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,079. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

