Brokerages Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.49. Capital Southwest posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSWC shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of CSWC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.97. 172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,407. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $559.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $28.41.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 374,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 107,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

