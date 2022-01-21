Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,730,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 14,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,207. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.73. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $384,550. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

