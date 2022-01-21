Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BTVCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 26th. HSBC upgraded Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of BTVCY stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83. Britvic has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $29.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

