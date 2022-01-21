Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,116,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,988 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $66,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,692,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 282,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,859,000 after buying an additional 24,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.08. 358,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,549,795. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.