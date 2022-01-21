Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.71% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.
Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,502.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 15,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $210,476.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,950 over the last 90 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.
Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
