Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,502.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 15,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $210,476.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,950 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.