Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 221 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $773.84.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $571.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,005. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $643.28 and its 200-day moving average is $709.06. The stock has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $571.03 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

