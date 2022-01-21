Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,283 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,896,000 after acquiring an additional 118,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,320,000 after acquiring an additional 172,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Hershey by 110.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,621. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $201.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.73.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

