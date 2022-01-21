Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Bridgefront Capital LLC cut its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 37.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in BankUnited by 0.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in BankUnited by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in BankUnited by 4.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in BankUnited by 35.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE:BKU traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.56. 22,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,948. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.77.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

