BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Sold by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. cut its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. owned 0.17% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $11,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at $247,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.62. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.