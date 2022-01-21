BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 475 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) has been assigned a GBX 475 ($6.48) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 158.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BP.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.59) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.51) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 590 ($8.05) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.55) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($8.19) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday.

LON BP.B traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 184 ($2.51). 112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £36.81 billion and a PE ratio of 7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 187.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 190.92.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

