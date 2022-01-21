BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3475 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

BP Midstream Partners has increased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years. BP Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 83.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect BP Midstream Partners to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Shares of NYSE BPMP opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 129.02% and a return on equity of 59.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BP Midstream Partners stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

