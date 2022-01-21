Botty Investors LLC Sells 31,911 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Botty Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,911 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 0.7% of Botty Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,520,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 154,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,952,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.34.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.28. 445,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,040,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.