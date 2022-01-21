Botty Investors LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.51. 1,187,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,718,168. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.56. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $596.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.