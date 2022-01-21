Botty Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after buying an additional 36,771 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.17. The company had a trading volume of 179,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.24. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $221.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

