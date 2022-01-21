Botty Investors LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $628,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.3% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,804,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,629,000 after buying an additional 399,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $447,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.94. 531,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,166,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

