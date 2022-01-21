Botty Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Botty Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 418,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,301 shares during the period. AGNC Investment comprises approximately 2.0% of Botty Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $1,428,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 17.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,257 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 7.3% during the third quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2,321.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 777,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 745,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 94.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 86,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of AGNC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.88. 172,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,767,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.14%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.