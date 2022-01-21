Botty Investors LLC Buys Shares of 4,290 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.19. 182,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,371,558. The company has a market cap of $397.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

