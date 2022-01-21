Botty Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,733 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,014,000 after purchasing an additional 93,552 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,663,000 after buying an additional 270,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,190,000 after buying an additional 250,878 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,201,000 after buying an additional 52,097 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,208,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,007,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Danske downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.86. 14,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,253. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The company has a market cap of $225.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.