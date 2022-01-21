Bokf Na Purchases New Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in PPG Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in PPG Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 652,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,716,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 17,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $159.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.52.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

