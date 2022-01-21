BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €61.10 ($69.43) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €67.22 ($76.38).

BNP opened at €64.11 ($72.85) on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($78.60). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €60.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €56.21.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

