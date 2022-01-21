Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,500 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 709,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE BOAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,982. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 562.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 569,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 483,635 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 198.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 49,659 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth $9,595,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 42.2% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 140,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 41,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

