Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON) were up 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 175,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 180,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON)

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% owned interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

